04/19/2021

Stop & Shop Teams With CPGs to Fight Food Insecurity

Companies donate $100K to hunger relief organizations
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Stop & Shop has partnered with CPG giants Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Hershey’s and Mondelez to donate a total of $100,000 to various hunger relief organizations.

Stop & Shop and consumer packaged goods powerhouses Procter & GambleCoca-Cola, Hershey’s and Mondelez have donated $100,000 to hunger relief organizations in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. The money was raised during the brands’ United in Strength campaign last summer, which aimed to fight hunger in the grocer’s local communities.

The four CPG brands each pledged $25,000 to help Stop & Shop fight hunger. Out of that total, $25,000 will go to Chicago-based Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization. The rest of the funds will be divided among 10 of Stop & Shop’s local food pantry partners, enabling them to provide meals and other necessities to those in need. The recipients of the $7,500 grants are as follows:

  • Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Bridgeport, Connecticut
  • Neighborhood Network Center, Boston
  • Freetown Food Pantry, Freetown, Massachusetts
  • Friendly House, Worcester, Massachusetts
  • Providence Ministries, Holyoke, Massachusetts
  • A Need We Feed, Island Heights, New Jersey
  • Eva’s Village, Paterson, New Jersey
  • Teddy Atlas Food Pantry, Staten Island, New York
  • HOPE Community Services, New Rochelle, New York
  • Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence, Rhode Island

“As many continue to face great hardship due to the impact of COVID-19, we are grateful for partners like P&G, Hershey’s, Coca-Cola and Mondelez who stepped up to provide additional support for organizations who play a vital role in feeding our neighbors in need across the Northeast,” noted Gordon Reid, president of Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop.

According to Feeding America, 42 million people (one in eight), including 13 million children (one in six), could experience food insecurity in 2021.

“Given the lingering economic impacts of the pandemic, the donations will go a long way in helping local organizations fight hunger in the communities where Stop & Shop operates,” added Reid.

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

