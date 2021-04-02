Stop & Shop Launches Walk-Up Grocery Locker Pickup Service

Stop & Shop has introduced a walk-up grocery Locker Pickup option at a Boston store. Located at 1620 Tremont Street in Brigham Circle, the convenient offering enables customers to order their groceries online and pick them up from safe, secure and temperature-controlled lockers at a time that they choose.

To use the new service, customers select the Tremont Street location on Stop & Shop’s website. Within 15 minutes of their chosen pickup time, customers receive a code via text on their mobile device that they can scan or enter at the locker kiosk to get their order. When the code is entered, the designated lockers, which are located in the store’s main entrance, automatically open, with the pre-bagged groceries inside ready to go.

While Stop & Shop Pickup locations are usually a drive-up service, the Locker program enables stores where many customers arrive on foot or bikes to offer grocery pickup as well.

“Stop & Shop is dedicated to providing innovative grocery solutions for our customers, especially as we continue to navigate the pandemic,” noted Stacy Wiggins, VP of e-commerce operations for Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop. “The Locker Pickup program is another way we’re working to accelerate our e-commerce offerings so that our customers can shop for and pick up their groceries at a time that’s most convenient for their schedule. We hope that by eliminating the need to wait in line or go in-store, they’ll get even more time back into their day.”

The lockers are available in three temperature settings: refrigerated, frozen and ambient (room temperature). Associates loading the lockers separate products by the correct temperature to ensure food safety. The lockers’ temperature is also remotely monitored 24/7, and each locker is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between each use.

There’s a $2.95 fee for every Locker Pickup order. Through July 31, new pickup customers can receive $10 off on first orders of $60 or more. Stop & Shop will waive the pickup fee on the first order and then on all subsequent orders of $60 or more if they’re placed within 90 days of the first order.

When asked by Progressive Grocer how many and which Stop & Shop stores would feature the walk-up grocery lockers, a company spokeswoman replied, “Stop & Shop does intend to expand this new locker service to additional store locations if the pilot at the Tremont Street store location performs well.”

In related news, Albertsons Cos. has begun adding pickup lockers to its e-commerce offerings at select Chicago Jewel-Osco and Bay Area Safeway stores.

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, with 2,252 retail stores, is No. 8 on PG's list.