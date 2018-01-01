Stoneridge Orchards Reduced-Sugar Dried Fruit

Now available from Stoneridge Orchards is a line of reduced-sugar premium dried fruits, comprising Montmorency tart cherries, blueberries and more. The fruit contains 50 percent less sugar and is free from preservatives, sulfites artificial colors and artificial flavors; rich in fiber; non-GMO; and gluten- and allergen-free. Available in resealable pouches for on-the-go use, the fruit is picked and processed at the peak of harvest season and also comes in organic varieties. Each 4-ounce bag retails for a suggested $3.99.