Stater Bros. Partners With SoCal’s Toyota Arena

Stater Bros. Markets is teaming up with an entertainment giant. The Southern California grocer has partnered with Ontario, Calif.-based Toyota Arena. Guests of the arena will soon be able to experience the new branding of the North Patio, which will include live concerts featuring local bands and up-and-coming professional talent.

The 225,000-square-foot Toyota Arena, managed by West Conshohocken, Pa.-based SMG Worldwide, can accommodate capacities up to 11,000 for concerts, family shows, sporting competitions and special events. It features a continuous concourse hosting a variety of refreshment stands, merchandise kiosks, a VIP club and other fan amenities. The arena is home to the Ontario Reign – AHL Hockey Team, and the Ontario Fury – MASL Soccer Team, as well as the Ontario Clippers – G league basketball team.

The marketing amenities that this partnership will provide Stater Bros. will include the grocer's presence on several assets, including the arena’s Interstate 10 marquee, overhead LED scoreboard, television monitors throughout the facility, website and more. Arena guests will also be able to enjoy new Stater Bros.-inspired food and beverage options.

Stater Bros. and Toyota Arena also recognize the important role they play in the overall development of Ontario. The partnership will open up new opportunities to support the giving efforts of the market’s nonprofit charitable arm, Stater Bros. Charities.

“This really is an exciting day for the entire Stater Bros. team. As a company, we work hard to establish great business relationships, and with Toyota Arena, we’ve found an excellent partner,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “I look forward to the new opportunities our partnership will bring and its benefits for the city of Ontario and the Inland Empire [region in Southern California] as a whole.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Stater Bros. Markets as a partner to Toyota Arena,” added Michael K. Krouse, president and CEO. “It’s a natural fit – this is our community’s grocery store of choice, and the amazing Stater Bros. Charities provides nonprofit organizations in our local region with support. We are on board to help as well.”

This isn’t the only entertainment venue that Stater Bros. has partnered with this year. A few months ago, the grocer revealed its partnership with the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), a Major League Soccer team, and rising LAFC star Christian Torres. In addition to Stater Bros. commercials starring Torres and incorporating LAFC promo materials in its stores, the grocer is featured throughout LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium via various signage.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates more than 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 59 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.