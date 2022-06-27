Stater Bros. Promotes Grocery Veteran to SVP Retail Operations

Stater Bros. Markets has promoted Bertha Luna to the position of SVP retail operations, effective immediately. In this role, she will report directly to Stater Bros. President Greg McNiff and be responsible for leading the retail operations of all of the company’s stores. Luna will also serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team, which evaluates and sets key strategies for the company. Luna was previously regional VP retail operations, a role she was promoted to last year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Luna helped Stater Bros. successfully steer through many challenges that plagued grocers. She played a key role in re-examining stores’ operations and providing them with the tools to operate more efficiently, freeing up store associates to take better care of customers. Luna has also instituted policies that have given store management teams a better work/life balance.

“Bertha’s promotion recognizes her outstanding leadership and the significant contributions she has made in strengthening the operations of our stores,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “As she joins our executive leadership team, I look forward to working with her as she shares her valuable perspectives and insights."

Luna brings 34 years of retail grocery experience to her new role. She began her career in the grocery industry as a courtesy clerk at Lucky Stores, and joined the Stater Bros. team as a store manager during the company’s acquisition of Albertson’s and Lucky Stores in 1999. Within a year, she transitioned to a role in retail supervision, first as a retail grocery supervisor and then as retail district manager. After working in the human resources department as director of diversity, Luna returned to the retail department in 2017, resuming the role of a retail district manager before being promoted to senior director retail operations shortly thereafter. For the past year, she has held the VP retail role.

Luna earned a B.S. degree in human resource management from Western Governors University, and is also a graduate of the University of Southern California Food Industry Executive Program. She currently serves on several of Stater Bros.’ committees, including the Refresh Committee, the Energy and Sustainability Committee, and the e-Commerce Committee. In addition, she is a Retail Management Services Inc. (RMS) board member.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates more than 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. Stater Bros. showcases its recently refreshed brand in a “Bring It Home” advertising campaign that launched April 4 and depicts how the Southern California grocer helps shoppers find fresh food and meal solutions. The company is No. 59 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.