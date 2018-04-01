StarKist Chicken Creations On-the-Go Pouches

StarKist has launched a line of shelf-stable premium white chicken meat in pouches. Available this summer, Chicken Creations pouches mark the brand’s first foray outside the seafood space, offering four ready-to-eat varieties: Bold Buffalo Style, Ginger Soy, Zesty Lemon and Chicken Salad. Each 2.6-ounce pouch contains chicken sourced from American farms, raised cage-free and hormone-free. With a tear-open, no-drain design, each pouch clocks in at 70 to 90 calories, offers 9 grams of protein and retails for a suggested $1.75.