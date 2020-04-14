Sprouts Taps Kroger Exec for CMO

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has named Gilliam Phipps its senior vice president, chief marketing officer, to oversee all marketing, advertising, customer engagement and private label items.

Phipps was most recently VP of branding, marketing and Our Brands at The Kroger Co. He also spent 11 years at H-E-B, directing its Own Brand portfolio, before joining Kroger in 2012. Prior to his retail positions, Phipps led new product development and category management for Hormel Foods.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Gil to the Sprouts team,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair. “The experience Gil brings will be instrumental in shaping Sprouts’ long-term strategy to build brand awareness and loyalty with our core shopper, including strengthening and defining our private label business.”

Phipps will report directly to Sinclair, who joined Sprouts in 2019.

“I am extremely humbled to join Sprouts, a brand that I’ve long admired for innovation and purpose,” said Phipps. “Providing communities access to healthy, affordable foods is more important today than ever before, and I look forward to helping the brand connect even further with customers nationwide in meaningful ways with the products they need and desire.”

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs more than 30,000 associates and operates 340 stores in 23 states. The company is No. 22 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.