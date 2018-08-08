Kroger Ups 3 in Merchandising, Branding, Marketing, Divisional Leadership Roles

The Kroger Co. has promoted three executives: Ralphs President Valerie Jabbar, who will be the corporate GVP of merchandising; Our Brands VP Gil Phipps, who will be VP of branding, marketing and Our Brands; and Columbus Division President Mike Murphy, who will be president of Ralphs.

Valerie Jabbar

Jabbar, who will begin her new role Sept. 1, began her Kroger career in 1987 as a clerk in the Fry’s division, eventually moving into such leadership roles as assistant store director, category manager, drug/general merchandise coordinator, corporate seasonal manager, director of drug/general merchandise and district manager. In 2012, she moved to the Mid-Atlantic division as VP of merchandising before joining Ralphs in 2013 as VP of merchandising. She embarked on her current role in July 2016.

"Valerie brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and insight to this role," said Mike Donnelly, Kroger's EVP and COO. "As we continue the work of Restock Kroger, her ability to lead and deliver for our associates and customers will continue to transform our business."

Along with being president of the Food Industries Circle, Jabbar is a board member with the Western Association of Food Chains and food industry executive in residence at the University of South Carolina Marshall School of Business. She is a mentor for emerging leaders through the Ralphs division’s women’s associate resource group and was honored as a Rising Star by Progressive Grocer at its 2012 Top Women in Grocery Awards.