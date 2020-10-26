The Spice & Tea Exchange Wants New York Franchisees

The Spice & Tea Exchange, a purveyor of gourmet spices and tea, is looking to grow its presence in New York through new franchisees.

The retailer has seen success in markets with a lively population of local foodies and year-round tourists, making New York an attractive region for expansion. Its current location in Port Jefferson, on New York’s Long Island, is planning to reopen in a bustling area that, in an average year, surpasses $6 billion in visitor spending annually. Specific New York markets where The Spice & Tea Exchange is seeking to open locations include Brooklyn, the Hudson Valley, Saratoga Springs and Woodstock.

“Our franchise partners come from all walks of life, ranging from well-traveled military veterans, to home chefs who love experimenting with new flavors,” said Mary Catherine McDonald, VP of development at The Spice & Tea Exchange, based in St. Augustine, Florida. “The one thing that all of our successful owners have in common is a passion for creating and sharing with those around them. That’s exactly who we’re looking for in New York franchise partners.”

The franchise provides a detailed onboarding package, real estate and buildout assistance, extensive ongoing training, and in-store and online marketing programs.

While franchisees had to transition to curbside pickup, limited hours or temporary closures this year, the company found ways to drive additional revenue to stores through its website. As a result, the retailer saw an increase in online sales, in tandem with more Americans making and eating more meals at home. Further, consumers who didn’t want to venture into a busy grocery store view The Spice & Tea Exchange as a safer alternative to pick up everyday ingredients, whether in person and online, according to the company.

This upward sales trend continued as the retailer’s stores began reopening, with physical locations logging positive sales growth in August and September.

“We’ve proven to be an extremely sustainable business model, even in times of sheltering in place and shutdowns,” added McDonald. “We haven't stopped expanding and supporting our current franchisees, and have even opened four new stores recently. We anticipate doing the same across New York with dedicated franchise partners soon.”

Founded in 2008, The Spice & Tea Exchange operates more than 70 franchise stores across the United States, selling more than 140 spices, 85 exclusive hand-mixed blends, 40-plus exotic teas, naturally flavored sugars, salts from around the world, and gourmet gifts and accessories.