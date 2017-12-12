Special K Nourish Berries & Peaches with Probiotics Cereal

The Kellogg Co. has introduced Kellogg’s Special K Nourish Berries & Peaches with Probiotics, said to be the only cereal from a leading brand to contain live, active probiotic cultures. The cereal provides the "good" bacteria without the need for refrigeration, and contains peach-flavored flakes blended with visibly wholesome ingredients, including blueberries, raspberries, peaches and yogurt-y pieces. With 12 grams of whole grains per serving, it’s also a good source of fiber. SRP is $3.99 per 10.5-ounce box.