SpartanNash Updates Private Label Cheeses

SpartanNash has revamped its private label line of cheeses, enhancing recipes and overhauling the package design. The improvements come as the Michigan-based food solutions company seeks to address and capitalize on consumers’ rediscovered culinary skills in the wake of the pandemic.

“Given the versatility of cheese, as both an integral ingredient and nutritious snack, we’ve seen an expansion of cheese consumption over the last two years,” explained Amy McClellan, SVP and chief marketing officer. “We leveraged insights from shoppers and food retailer customers to develop new products in our test kitchens, and we will continue to find innovative ways to improve Our Family products.

According to McClellan, the R&D effort led to a reformulation of some products. Among other improved cheeses, the Our Family shredded cheese now offers a richer taste, she said.

Meanwhile, packages of Our Family cheese now feature a QR code that links back to recipe pages spotlighting cheese. The packages also sport brighter graphics and window shapes that integrate the actual product with the design elements.

In addition to carrying the Our Family line across its corporate-owned retail locations, SpartanNash distributes private label products to independent and chain retailers around the United States. “Our Family products continue to be overwhelmingly popular with our shoppers,” reported Randy Jaeger, president of Johanneson’s Inc., a distribution customer of SpartanNash that sells Our Family products. “The taste, quality and price point are appealing."

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.