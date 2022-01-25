SpartanNash Beefs Up West Coast Operations

Michigan-based SpartanNash, which operates its own stores around the Midwest and distributes to other independent retailers around the country, is boosting its West Coast presence. The food solutions company announced that it is expanding its distribution capability with new operations at a 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Stockton, Calif.

The updated DC venture is a collaboration between SpartanNash and its 25-year partner Coastal Pacific Food Distributors, Inc. Through this expansion, SpartanNash will enhance its supply chain efficiencies and reduce its fleet mileage, both key organizational goals.

“Many of the national food retailers we distribute to are experiencing tremendous growth, which has been further propelled over the last two years due to COVID,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “We are proud of the essential role that SpartanNash plays in the nation’s food supply chain. Having a West Coast presence allows us to provide faster, fresher and more cost-effective deliveries to our customers so they can ensure their shoppers have access to the critical food and household supplies they need.”

According to SpartanNash's SVP and chief supply chain officer Dave Petko, the company has worked to deploy its network optimization at a time when supply chain management has surged to become a top priority among food retailers. “The extension of our partnership with CPFD is another important step to ensure we have the right capacity in the right places and further enhances our operations and processes. In addition to enabling us to better serve our customers, our partnership with CPFD will positively impact the environment by augmenting our commitment to reduce our carbon emissions in 2022,” he remarked.

The multi-temperature distribution facility will begin serving SpartanNash customers in March.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.