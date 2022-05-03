SpartanNash Teams With Paralympic Triathlete for Own Brand Partnership

Michigan-based food solutions company SpartanNash has announced the new brand spokesperson for its Our Family private label line. The company has partnered with Melissa Stockwell, a veteran and three-time medal winning Paralympic triathlete, to promote the private brand.

A native of Michigan, Stockwell, who is also an author and mother of two, will also be featured as the voice of Our Family's community outreach program, Our Family Cares. The program delivers funding and support for grass roots non-profit organizations in communities served by the Our Family brand.

Our Family is SpartanNash’s most popular brand for the 2,100 independent grocery stores that carry SpartanNash items, as well as the grocery banner stores SpartanNash operates.

Wounded in Iraq, Stockwell was the first female soldier to lose a limb in the war. She made her Paralympic debut at the Summer 2008 event, competing in three swimming events. Following that event, she returned to race in the 2016 Paralympic Games and won a bronze medal in the inaugural triathlon event on Sept. 11, 2016.

As part of the brand partnership, Our Family will also be partnering to support Stockwell’s nonprofit Dare2tri, an organization specializing in “adaptive sports and cultivating a sense of community for all athletes, who are not labeled by physical ability but rather their determination and will to succeed.”

“Anyone who knows me knows family comes first so to partner with a brand like Our Family who shares that same commitment to family is the perfect match for me,” said Stockwell. “I’m excited to represent a brand focused on delivering better ingredients for life and for my family’s table!”

The partnership, which runs now through the end of 2023, will feature both appearances and social media content created by Stockwell with topics including grocery shopping, food preparation tips, managing everyday stress/challenges and doing good in the community. Content will go live on her Instagram and Facebook pages starting in early May.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.