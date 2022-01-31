SpartanNash Offering Free Home Delivery Throughout February

Customers of SpartanNash can get all online Fast Lane orders of more than $35 delivered free all month long, starting Feb. 1.

“As part of SpartanNash’s mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life, we are pleased to offer quick and convenient home delivery for our guests who may be looking to avoid driving during wintry weather conditions, or who want to stay safe at home during the pandemic,” noted SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan.

Using Fast Lane, customers can order from any grocery department, including beer, wine and liquor where permitted by law, for the same prices that are available in stores. Orders are fulfilled by SpartanNash personal shoppers who communicate directly with customers via text messages to determine such preferences as ripeness of fruit or thickness of steak. SpartanNash personal shoppers always inform customers of substitutions and out-of-stocks, and ask customers whether they want to add any last-minute products to their order. The personal shoppers are trained to choose items with the latest expiration date and to thoroughly inspect all products for integrity.

Customers can take advantage of the free home delivery promotion during the month of February at SpartanNash’s Family Fare, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, Dan’s Supermarket, D&W Fresh Market, and Forest Hills Foods banners for a limited time in February, with the discount added in automatically at checkout.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 145 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.