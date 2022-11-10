SpartanNash Makes Another Investment in Delivery by Partnering With Uber

SpartanNash has partnered with Uber Technologies Inc. to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to shoppers across the Midwest.

“SpartanNash’s focus on customer-centric innovation is core to our next stage of growth,” said SpartanNash EVP and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi. “Partnering with Uber is an important marker of this, meeting our shoppers wherever they are – in stores or online. We are proud to expand our reach across the Uber and Uber Eats platform to new customers who are hungry for convenience delivered to their doorstep.”

Beginning this week, nearly 100 SpartanNash locations, including Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market storefronts, will be available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats. The two companies are also extending this service to SpartanNash’s network of 2,100 independent grocery retail customers.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with the team at SpartanNash to bring its corporately owned banners onto the Uber Eats app, helping to expand their digital strategies and customer reach through technology,” said Christian Freese, head of grocery and new verticals across the United States and Canada for San Francisco-based Uber. “And we’re also incredibly excited that this partnership expands the reach of grocery delivery from Uber Eats to cities and towns across the north Midwest for the first time, thanks to these beloved grocery brands.”

“SpartanNash’s mission is to deliver the ingredients for a better life, and our partnership with Uber enables us to expand our reach within the communities we serve,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “We will continue to aggressively pursue strategic relationships and investments making the grocery shopping experience more convenient, enjoyable and affordable for the people we serve.”

This Uber partnership comes on the heels of SpartanNash’s planned expansion its partnership with Shipt to offer same-day delivery to customers across the Midwest and Great Lakes regions. Shoppers at nearly 90 SpartanNash-owned stores in Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio will be able to use the Shipt app to order groceries and household essentials for delivery in as soon as one hour.

Meanwhile, the foods solutions company reported solid numbers for its third quarter ended Oct. 8. Driven by increases in the company’s retail and wholesale businesses, consolidated net sales at SpartanNash jumped 10.8% during the third quarter to reach $2.3 billion, versus $2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Net sales for its retail operations rose 9.5% to $666.6 million. The company reported an 8% leap in retail comparable sales for the quarter, an increase that was affected by overall inflation. Higher dollar sales also led to an uptick in gross profit, which hit $351.2 million, compared with $329.5 million on a year-over-year basis.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, e-commerce retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates.