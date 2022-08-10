Remodeled D&W Fresh Market Reflects SpartanNash’s Future: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

SpartanNash District Manager Rick Skorupski told Progressive Grocerduring a store tour with Golliver that the update reflects the D&W store brand and is a good harbinger of things to come in other locations. “From my perspective, it’s about quality, freshness and a variety of specialty products,” he remarked.

On that note, the renovation goes well beyond an aesthetic facelift to include a wealth of offerings. According to Golliver, this D&W carries 112 select varieties in its cheese island, 23 types of sushi in the sushi station, 163 organic product items and 160 local brands spanning Michigan-grown mushrooms to craft beers, among many other SKUs. “In the center store, thousands of new products were added to our sets, including 1,500 specialty items. We have integrated them to help our customers find what they are looking for,” she explained.

Despite a tough labor market, the location is well staffed, including an expanded team of associates who make convenient-oriented, take-home and ready-to-eat offerings ranging from house-made sandwiches to hot foods to cut fruit like watermelon “filets” and pineapple in chunks, cores and rings. New features in this D&W Fresh Market include a made-to-order panini case and a mini cake studio, where shoppers can see the pastry chef decorate baked goods. “We try to do all made-in-store programs,” noted Skorupski.

The store has ramped up its service team as well, bringing on a new cheese specialist and beer and wine steward. The meat and seafood department are staffed by trained specialists who help shoppers pick fresh proteins that span house-made flavored bratwurst, locally-caught fish and Wagyu beef cuts.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 145 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates.