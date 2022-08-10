Advertisement
08/10/2022

Remodeled D&W Fresh Market Reflects SpartanNash’s Future: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Updated store includes expanded specialty offerings, made-in-house selections
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Ribbon Cutting
SpartanNash leaders officially cut the ribbon on the revamped D&W Fresh Market in Grand Rapids, near the company headquarters.

It was a full house at the D&W Fresh Market in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Aug. 9, as SpartanNash welcomed shoppers to the renovated location at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. NE in the Knapp’s Corner retail center. While company leaders spoke and gathered for a ribbon cutting in the refreshed, light-filled produce department, shoppers got right down to business picking up artfully arranged sample plates and cups from dozens of vendors and browsing the many new cases and displays. (See below for more photos.)

With an updated layout and modern color scheme and fixtures, the D&W location in SpartanNash’s corporate backyard looks quite different than it did a year ago and reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing the store experience across its banners. “This is ground zero for the transformation of not just D&W but SpartanNash U.S. stores and we’re really excited about what’s going on at the store,” declared SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam, who also thanked associates and noted that he visits the location often since he lives nearby.

Store Director Lauren Golliver – a 2022 Top Women in Grocery winner in the store manager category – said that the D&W is already enjoying a sales bounce from the rolling renovation and expects a continued lift. “The customer comments have been amazing. They love the décor and product offering and the experience, too,” she reported.

Lauren Golliver
Lauren Golliver, a Top Women in Grocery recipient for 2022, welcomes shoppers to the open house event at her D&W location.

SpartanNash District Manager Rick Skorupski told Progressive Grocerduring a store tour with Golliver that the update reflects the D&W store brand and is a good harbinger of things to come in other locations. “From my perspective, it’s about quality, freshness and a variety of specialty products,” he remarked.

On that note, the renovation goes well beyond an aesthetic facelift to include a wealth of offerings. According to Golliver, this D&W carries 112 select varieties in its cheese island, 23 types of sushi in the sushi station, 163 organic product items and 160 local brands spanning Michigan-grown mushrooms to craft beers, among many other SKUs. “In the center store, thousands of new products were added to our sets, including 1,500 specialty items. We have integrated them to help our customers find what they are looking for,” she explained.

Despite a tough labor market, the location is well staffed, including an expanded team of associates who make convenient-oriented, take-home and ready-to-eat offerings ranging from house-made sandwiches to hot foods to cut fruit like watermelon “filets” and pineapple in chunks, cores and rings. New features in this D&W Fresh Market include a made-to-order panini case and a mini cake studio, where shoppers can see the pastry chef decorate baked goods. “We try to do all made-in-store programs,” noted Skorupski.

The store has ramped up its service team as well, bringing on a new cheese specialist and beer and wine steward. The meat and seafood department are staffed by trained specialists who help shoppers pick fresh proteins that span house-made flavored bratwurst, locally-caught fish and Wagyu beef cuts.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 145 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates. 

Grand Rapids D&W Fresh Market Grand Re-Opening, Aug. 9

D&W
SpartanNash unveiled its remodeled D&W Fresh Market in Grand Rapids.
Panini
Made-to-order panini sandwiches are part of the new fresh offerings at the updated D&W.
D&W cupcakes
Pastry chef Melissa Bignell decorates all kinds of goods in the enhanced D&W bakery.
Pure Green
Stephanie Fite of Indiana indoor grower Pure Green Farms was on hand for the grand re-opening.

