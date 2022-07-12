SpartanNash HQ Gets Post-Pandemic Makeover

As the nature of work has changed along with the way shoppers’ habits have evolved over the past couple of years, SpartanNash has been making some internal improvements. The food solutions company just unveiled its revamped corporate headquarters in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The new space reflects the company’s culture and the work habits and preferences of its team members. Designed to inspire creativity, the updated Grand Rapids Service Center at 850 76th Street S.W. is used by hundreds of SpartanNash employees, including those who work in retail operations, supply chain, strategy, marketing, communications, legal, customer support, information technology, human resources and other departments. The building is adjacent to the company’s largest distribution center.

According to company information, the project was guided by SpartanNash’s “People First” mantra and a goal to energize and modernize work areas. From a refreshed color palette to the use of natural and LED lighting, the new offices include a host of different features. A sense of fun is part of the environment, too, with an in-store café, Starbucks and entertainment spaces stocked with games.

“This beautiful new space is a great example of SpartanNash’s commitment to our associates,” remarked President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “By offering bright, collaborative spaces for our teams to work together after years apart, we can celebrate a fresh start with an environment where people feel empowered to create winning work and innovative solutions. By putting our associates’ experience at the forefront of this redesign, we’re doubling down on SpartanNash’s most important investment: our people.”

Sarsam also pointed out that the retailer has been part of the Grand Rapids community since 1918, and its current corporate headquarters was built in 1976. “Our history in West Michigan traces back more than 100 years and it has been an honor to continue to deepen our roots and grow as a part of this community as we redefine what the new SpartanNash looks like when we move toward the future,” he said.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 145 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates.