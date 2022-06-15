SpartanNash Acquires 3-Store Grocery Chain in Michigan

SpartanNash has closed a deal to purchase the Shop-N-Save Food Centers chain located in northwestern Michigan. The three stores in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington have been converted to SpartanNash’s Family Fare brand and all Shop-N-Save employees have been rolled into the SpartanNash family.

“Shop-N-Save has been a successful family-owned and operated business for decades, and we are honored that the DeVries family is entrusting SpartanNash to build upon their legacy and bring new offerings to its team members and grocery shoppers in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington through our Family Fare banner,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam.

“As a People Firstcompany, we welcome the Shop-N-Save team into the SpartanNash family, and we look forward to earning the loyalty of our new community members,” Sarsam continued. “Our grocery stores are an important contributor to our business strategy, allowing us to provide a full portfolio of solutions for independent and chain customers that go beyond food distribution. We leverage the insights from our retail stores to continuously innovate our products and operations across our global network.”

Shop-N-Save was founded by William “Bill” DeVries in 1973 and had been a food distribution customer of SpartanNash for almost 25 years. Adding the three Shop-N-Save locations to its roster will bring the total number of Family Fare stores to 86 throughout the Midwest.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our communities these nearly 50 years, and we are confident that with SpartanNash, guests of the new Family Fare stores will continue to enjoy the same high level of service, quality and variety they have become accustomed to at Shop-N-Save,” said DeVries.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 145 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates.