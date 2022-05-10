SpartanNash Rapidly Scales Digital Offering With DoorDash

Seeking to widen its service capabilities — and its own shopper audience — SpartanNash is teaming up with DoorDash. The new partnership will enable grocery delivery from more than 100 company-owned banners as well as from SpartanNash’s network of 2,100 independent retailer customers.

The arrangement offers benefits to both organizations. In addition to improving its delivery options, SpartanNash will act as a distributor of pantry and household items to DoorDash’s DashMart locations. This initiative with the platform’s c-stores will launch in New York City, and includes plans for a continual expansion.

Leaders at the Michigan-based food solutions company saw win-win opportunities across the omnichannel by engaging with the well-known foodservice and retail delivery platform. “Customer-centric innovation is a key priority to drive growth at SpartanNash, and joining forces with DoorDash will enable us to expand our customer base and capture more of the grocery retail market by rapidly scaling our digital offering with a leading partner,” explained Tony Sarsam, SpartanNash’s president and CEO. “We know our customers’ grocery needs well and have the supply chain and retail footprint to provide strategic service based on their preferences. This partnership with DoorDash complements our collective strengths and will drive growth across the food ecosystem — from food distribution to e-commerce — to deliver the ingredients for a better life.”

Added Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO at the San Francisco-based DoorDash: “We are excited to partner with SpartanNash to bring innovative e-commerce solutions to their beloved grocery banners across the Midwest, independent grocers and retailers so that they can build their omnichannel presence and provide consumers with access to convenient, on-demand grocery delivery.”

Both companies continue to strengthen their presence across the physical and digital retailing space. As it focuses on a “People First” culture, SpartanNash has bolstered its leadership team, taken significant steps towards reducing its carbon footprint and enhanced its offerings with more specialty foods, among other efforts. For its part, DoorDash continues to add retail partners and pursue other avenues for growth and innovation, such as launching an accelerator program for local suppliers and rolling out a DashPass for college students.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan.