DoorDash Launches DashPass for Students

DoorDash has introduced DashPass for Students, a membership plan for college students that enables them to get whatever they need delivered on-demand from thousands of eligible restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, and local and national retailers. The cost is $4.99 a month – half the price of a standard monthly DashPass membership.

DashPass for Students members will gain access to such benefits and perks as unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotal, plus 10%-off order subtotals year-round from reduced-service fees, 5% DoorDash credits back on every eligible pickup order, and members-only promotions and DashPass-exclusive menu items. All undergraduate and graduate students at accredited colleges and universities in the United States are eligible to join.

“Access to convenient, fast and affordable ways to get everything you need is key for busy students on the go,” said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, CMO at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “With the launch of DashPass for Students, we’re excited to change the game for students with a plan that’s designed specifically for them and provides access to everything from late-night study snacks and grocery items to school supplies and dorm essentials.”

To mark the launch of DashPass for Students, Buffalo Wild Wings' new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings will be available for delivery for a limited time, exclusively for all DashPass members. The wings are tossed in the new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho flavored sauce and topped with Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho chip crumbles. DoorDash has also rolled out a multiplatform marketing campaign, “So Worth It,” which spans digital, social and on-campus activations. The commercials were shot entirely by UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television graduate student Julie Piscina.

To sign up for a membership plan and learn more about eligibility requirements, students can go online. New, first-time DashPass members can enjoy a free 30-day trial, and those who want to save even more can choose the Annual Student Plan option for $48 a year.