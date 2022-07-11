SpartanNash Marks 5 Years of Fast Lane Online Shopping

Through July 19, food solutions company Spartan Nash is enabling customers to use its Fast Lane online shopping platform to receive online-only savings. The savings event, which began July 10, marks the program’s fifth anniversary of offering curbside grocery pickup and home delivery services.

To mark the occasion, SpartanNash is providing deals on select items, including such summer staples as meat, potato chips and strawberries; discounted gas; and 20% off all Our Family private-brand products. Each Fast Lane shopper will also have the chance to win a 2022 Sea-Doo Spark Trixx jet ski.

Further, Our Family will donate 20% of all proceeds from Our Family products purchased via Fast Lane to a local nonprofit organization during the anniversary event.

Fast Lane, which, according to SpartanNash, saves customers an average of two hours of grocery shopping time per week, is available at select Family Fare locations and all D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market locations. Fast Lane personal shoppers are trained to find substitutions when needed, look for the best dates and freshest products, and follow customer requests.

“Fast Lane is part of an ongoing effort to stay ahead of evolving consumer shopping preferences, whether in-store or through curbside pickup or delivery,” explained SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan. “This anniversary celebration is our way of thanking those who have participated in Fast Lane throughout the years, but also welcoming new members who may want to try it for the first time.”

Since it rolled out in 2017, Fast Lane has been continually optimized to meet consumer needs through such enhancements as GPS-location technology, at-home delivery, the ability to clip digital coupons instantly, and having orders ready in as few as two hours.

To take part in Fast Lane, customers can pay a minimal fee each time they order, or sign up for a $49-per-year Fast Lane subscription that includes free unlimited curbside pickup, half-off delivery, exclusive monthly bonus savings on products across the store, and extra fuel discounts.

For its most recent fourth quarter, SpartanNash’s retail comparable-store sales rose 7.3% and dipped 0.5% for the fiscal year ending Jan. 1, 2022. Net sales topped $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared with $2.25 billion the previous fourth quarter. For FY2021, net sales came out at $8.93 billion versus $9.35 billion in fiscal 2020.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 148 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates.