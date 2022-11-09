Grocery Outlet, Uber Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery Nationwide

Extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and Uber Technologies Inc. have expanded their partnership, bringing on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to Grocery Outlet stores across the United States.

Grocery Outlet locations throughout New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania have come online, joining stores in California, Oregon, and Washington for a total of 386 in seven states. The service is now available at locations in Los Angeles; San Francisco; San Diego; Philadelphia; Seattle; Sacramento; Portland, Ore.; and other cities.

The expanded partnership brings more consumers Grocery Outlet items via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, delivered on-demand to their homes. To mark the expansion, San Francisco-based Uber is offering Uber Eats customers $10 off their next Grocery Outlet order of $40 or more, using code GOSAVE10, until Nov. 30. Meanwhile, Uber One members can take advantage of $0 delivery fees and 5% off on Grocery Outlet orders over $35.

“By expanding our partnership with Uber, we are able to reach more customers with our assortment of high-quality name-brand products at industry-leading values,” said Grocery Outlet President RJ Sheedy, who will succeed Eric Lindberg as CEO in January. “We are excited to extend our treasure-hunt experience outside the four walls as we carry out our mission of touching lives for the better and our vision of being the first choice for bargain-minded consumers.”

“Consumers are looking for savings and quality more than ever these days, which makes the expansion of our partnership with Grocery Outlet an incredibly exciting priority,” noted Christian Freese, Uber’s head of grocery and new verticals across the United States and Canada. “Uber Eats’ goal is providing grocery delivery options that work for everyone, no matter your budget. Together with Grocery Outlet we can do just that — delivering customers the brands they like at the Grocery Outlet prices they love, on-demand, right to their door.”

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 400 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and Maryland. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.