SpartanNash Introduces Mobile Self-Checkout Technology in 2 MI Family Fare Stores

SpartanNash has launched a mobile app that speeds up grocery shopping trips by allowing patrons to use their mobile devices for scanning, bagging and paying for groceries.

Currently available at two Michigan Family Fare stores – one each in Hudsonville and Wyoming – the app will expand to additional retail stores in 2019. To use the app, store guests:

Download it from either the iTunes or Google Play store, then log into it with their Yes loyalty account

Connect to the store's Wi-Fi, scan barcodes on products as they shop – or visit electronic produce scales to add items – and bag the items

Check out at the exclusive Check Out Now kiosks, and then exit the store

Since Check Out Now integrates with Yes accounts, store guests can access special Check Out Now-only deals throughout the store, as well as digital coupons, clubs, rewards and fuel savings at checkout.

"At SpartanNash, our goal is always to find ways to better serve our customers through our stores," SVP and GM, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson said. "We deliver 'what our guests want, when they want it, fast and friendly' – and Check Out Now is just another way we’re enhancing our customer experience by providing store guests with convenient, personalized solutions and the ability to shop when and how they want."

The new Check Out Now program is the latest launched by SpartanNash to make shopping more convenient and allow shoppers to purchase what they want, where they want, when they want and how they want. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer/wholesaler last summer introduced its Fast Lane service, which began as a click-and-collect program and has since added delivery service. The company has subsequently expanded both services and also added digital coupons to the grocery ecommerce program.

"Just like Fast Lane and other technology solutions, Check Out Now makes it easier than ever to browse, discover new items and indulge a little, all at affordable prices," said VP, Marketing Brian Holt. "Whether you prefer scanning and bagging your items as you shop with Check Out Now, placing a delivery or curbside pickup order with Fast Lane, or interacting with our knowledgeable associates to find your mealtime solutions, SpartanNash and Family Fare have you covered."

SpartanNash’s core businesses encompass distributing grocery products to various independent grocers and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, along with fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash operates 139 supermarkets, mainly under the Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market banners. The company is No. 35 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.