SpartanNash Launches Banner-Specific Mobile Apps

SpartanNash has launched mobile apps specific to each of its banners: Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, and Forest Hills Foods.

Available for iOS and Android devices, the apps let users shop the Fast Lane grocery ecommerce service for mobile purchasing at any of 40 participating locations, making it even easier to place curbside pickup or at-home delivery orders. Customers at each banner can also manage their Yes rewards account, join clubs – which change often and encourage store guests to save money on the purchases they make most – earn rewards and track their progress toward additional savings, all from the convenience of their phones.

The apps further allow customers to clip digital coupons, which can be sorted by a variety of categories and personalized based on preferences and buying habits.

“By bringing all of these features together in one easy-to-use mobile app, we are making shopping our family of retail stores more convenient, while also helping our customers save money,” said Brian Holt, SpartanNash VP of marketing. “Our retail stores provide customers with a wide range of grocery products to meet their everyday needs, and we want our apps to offer that same quality and convenience to them.”

Earlier this month, SpartanNash added digital coupons to Fast Lane, allowing customers to more conveniently maximize their savings while ordering online. Whether click-and-collect or delivery, every order now alerts customers when they place an eligible item in the cart of any digital coupons that can be clipped and redeemed.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based grocer and wholesaler SpartanNash operates 143 supermarkets, primarily under its five banners. It also distributes groceries to U.S. military commissaries through its MDV division, and servers customer locations in 47 states and Washington D.C., as well as other countries worldwide.