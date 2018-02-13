SpartanNash Adds Digital Coupons to Ecommerce Program

Grocery retailer-wholesaler SpartanNash has added digital coupons to its Fast Lane grocery ecommerce service, allowing customers to more conveniently maximize their savings when ordering online.

Whether click-and-collect or delivery, every order will alert customers when they place an eligible item in their cart of any digital coupons that can be clipped and redeemed. Fast Lane items that have an eligible coupon will also be designated with an “Offer Inside!” sticker to alert customers about savings.

Before customers place a Fast Lane order, they also are presented with all available digital coupons, as well as offers they can qualify to redeem with additional purchases, ensuring that they don’t miss any coupons or offers.

“Our goal is always to find ways to better serve our customers, both in-store and online, and the ability to clip and instantly redeem digital coupons is just another way we can make sure our customers get the biggest bang for their buck,” said Brian Holt, SpartanNash VP of marketing. “Customers are looking for quality, convenience and savings, and Fast Lane gives them all three.”

Yes loyalty-program accounts automatically link to customers’ Fast Lane accounts, allowing for a seamless experience of earning rewards and additional savings.

Since its launch in July 2017, Fast Lane’s curbside pickup program has expanded to and is now available at 40 Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and VG’s locations across Michigan and South Dakota. Fast Lane at-home delivery is available at three stores in west Michigan, serving customers in select ZIP codes at the Knapp’s Crossing D&W Fresh Market, Georgetown Township Family Fare Supermarket, and Forest Hills Foods.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates 144 supermarkets, primarily under the Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market banners. It also serves customer locations in 47 states and Washington, D.C., as well as a number of other countries worldwide.