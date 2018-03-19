SpartanNash Expands Delivery to Grand Rapids

SpartanNash is expanding its Fast Lane online grocery shopping experience to include at-home delivery in Grand Rapids, Mich. Delivery will be available on shopthefastlane.com to customers in 24 ZIP codes covering the greater Grand Rapids region, and fulfilled through five area stores. Locations will continue to offer curbside pickup, with no minimum purchase required.

To celebrate the new delivery component, SpartanNash will waive delivery fees on customers’ first three orders of more than $100.

“Since launching Fast Lane in July 2017, we have continued to enhance its offerings and convenience for our on-the-go customers,” said Brian Holt, SpartanNash VP of marketing. “By expanding at-home delivery to our Grand Rapids customers, we are further tailoring the Fast Lane experience for anyone who is short on time and wants quality products at an affordable price. Whether you prefer pickup or delivery, now the choice is yours.”

Since its launch, the curbside pickup program has quickly expanded and is now available in 46 Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, and VG’s locations across Michigan and South Dakota.



In December 2017, the at-home delivery service was introduced, and in February 2018, SpartanNash added the ability to clip digital coupons instantly on the Fast Lane website, giving customers additional ways to maximize their savings.

Fast Lane orders are fulfilled by personal shoppers who are SpartanNash associates, allowing them to own the relationship with customers from start to finish, and learn the customers’ preferences on items they want from throughout the store. For customers, commonly purchased items and past Fast Lane orders are available online at the same price as in the store, making it easier for them to select previously purchased items and use digital coupons.



Additionally, yes accounts are automatically linked to customers’ Fast Lane accounts, allowing for a seamless experience earning rewards and additional savings.



Annual and monthly Fast Lane memberships are also available online to provide shoppers with further savings, regardless of whether they choose at-home delivery or store pickup.