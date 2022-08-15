SpartanNash Hosts National Day of Hiring

Food solutions company SpartanNash is hosting its annual National Day of Hiring events on Tuesday, Aug. 16 across grocery stores and distribution centers, with the aim of finding the best new talent for its organization

The day’s events will give candidates a chance to learn more about open SpartanNash roles, as well as the ability to take part in on-the-spot interviews, and the possibility of receiving same-day job offers. The company will also provide details on a range of new associate Total Rewards benefits rolled out this year, including comprehensive benefits effective within 30 days or less of a candidate’s hire date, competitive salaries, and an improved associate discount program at company-owned stores and fuel centers. Additionally, SpartanNash will highlight new education and training programs, offering any associate further career development opportunities at any level, all while getting paid.

“We’re not just offering jobs, we’re helping plan a future for talented people looking to develop new skills to advance a satisfying, rewarding and long-term career path,” said VP, Total Rewards Mike Koppenol. “As a People First company, our biggest investment is always in our associates — both current and future team members. They’re vital to our communities and our company’s success, so we’re pulling out all the stops to meet our new team members as we strive to be the employer of choice.”

As part of a wider effort to help associates further their careers, SpartanNash introduced two new development programs in 2022. SpartanNash Universityis an experiential cohort learning environment for 100-plus top talent leaders as well as 200 aspiring leaders, while the SpartanNash Academy now offers training programs for front-line retail and distribution teams, providing foundational leadership development and preparing the next generation for substantial career advancement.

SpartanNash also offers on-demand courses through Pleasanton, Calif.-based Workday, an online human capital management platform; topics range from finance to improving presentation skills. Last year, SpartanNash Associates completed more than 100,000 hours of training through the system, or about five hours per associate. To support further learning and development, the company also recently launched the Enhanced Tuition Reimbursement Program, which offers up to $5,250 annually, with expanded eligibility to all full- and part-time benefits-eligible associates who work 30 or more hours per week.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers; its 147 corporate-owned retail stores, primarily under the Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market banners; and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 145 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates.