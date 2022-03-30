Gorillas Taps Workday to Automate HR Management

Instant on-demand delivery service Gorillas has chosen Workday Human Capital Management to digitally transform its human capital management. The deployment of Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) solution aims to provide Gorillas with frictionless HR processes and analytical capabilities for an enhanced employee experience.

In under two years, Gorillas has grown from zero to more than 14,000 employees in nine countries. The company is currently pursuing a strategy of sustainable growth, focusing on building a scalable business to support its existing operations, including an improved HR infrastructure.

Workday HCM was designed to enhance the HR experience with a user-friendly system enabling employees to access relevant information and complete tasks anytime, anywhere. Additionally, managers can gain better insight into talent management and workforce planning.

Using Workday HCM, Gorillas will be able to:

Optimize employee experience: The platform enables Gorillas to better identify the needs of its employees and meet them, reinforcing their commitment and the feeling of belonging in a digital company.

Automate processes: The solution will allow Gorillas to streamline workflows and focus employees’ attention on more essential tasks.

Achieve transparency at a global scale: The platform creates better operational visibility and performance for Gorillas’ employees.

“Workday will play a significant role in enabling the next several phases of growth for Gorillas,” noted Deena Fox, global chief people officer at Berlin-based Gorillas. “It will be a key element in our global people strategy, allowing us to enhance our talent experience, provide more transparency, process harmonization and access to data in real time. With the new platform, we will be able to further strengthen our core HR infrastructure, better engage with our workforce digitally and provide a stronger employee experience.”

“The pandemic has clearly shown how important it is for companies to be guided by their values and to seek dialog with their workforce,” said Laurent Homeyer, retail and hospitality industry advisor EMEA and APJ at Pleasanton, Calif.-based Workday. “Employee engagement is now an important pillar for the long-term success of a company. By providing its employees with a technological platform through which they can collaborate and share, develop their skills and incorporate their needs into work processes, Gorillas will be able to engage them as a major force for business growth and continue to write [its] success story. By choosing Workday Human Capital Management, Gorillas continues its sustainable course for growth and greater value creation.”

Users of the Gorillas app have access to more than 2,000 essential items at retail prices, for a low delivery fee. In contrast to established gig-economy models, the company employs all of its riders, and has hired a diverse global team of employees. Gorillas operates in more than 60 cities, including Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, New York, Milan and Munich, and has built more than 200 warehouses in nine countries.