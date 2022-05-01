Gorillas Teams With Wellory on Healthy Eating Program

To help consumers reset and set new goals for the new year, ultra-fast grocery delivery service Gorillas and anti-dieting nutrition app Wellory have teamed up to make healthy eating simple. Each Tuesday in January, the ingredients for a new Wellory recipe, created by one of the company’s nutrition coaches, will be available on the Gorillas app. These are:

Vegetable Stir-Fry Noodles (Jan. 4)

Zucchini Lasagna Rolls (Jan. 11)

Lemon Garlic Fish (Jan. 18)

Greek Chicken Lettuce Cups with Avocado Tzatziki (Jan. 25)

As well as these rotating weekly recipes, which will be shoppable in minutes using Gorillas via an in-app banner and collection within the app, the partnership features behind-the-scenes content, created by Wellory’s nutritionists, on social media, and special offers such as a Wellory discount for Gorillas users toward a six-month membership.

Costing less than a cup of coffee per day, membership in New York-based Wellory offers the following:

Personalized one-on-one nutrition coaching from a real human, not a robot

Daily feedback from an expert

Unlimited in-app chat

Food tracking in seconds

Healthy recipes customized for users

A proven meal-by-meal approach

Support, and accountability – not judgment

Berlin-based Gorillas’ on-demand delivery platform takes just 10 minutes to get a user’s desired goods from the cart to the designated location. The service is available in such countries as Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Denmark, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.