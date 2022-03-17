Gorillas Achieves Carbon Neutrality in Own Operations

European instant on-demand delivery platform Gorillas has compensated for all emissions under its direct control that the company has generated since it launched in May 2020, thereby achieving carbon neutrality in all of its own operations. Gorillas saved 4,960 tons of carbon dioxide stemming from refrigerants, electricity, heating, and the cooling of warehouses and offices, among other sources – the equivalent of 30,908 flights from Berlin to Paris. Offsetting Scope 1, 2 and 3.3 emissions is an important milestone on the company's long-term path to achieving a full net-zero emission target across all business areas.

A key part of the reduction target is meeting the goal of the Paris Climate Agreement, under which the world community aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Gorillas’ strategy is to focus first on reduction and then on offsetting. This approach is based on a thorough assessment and analysis of all emissions, in cooperation with Planetly, a Berlin-based tech company providing businesses with software for carbon management.

Gorillas plans to cut greenhouse-gas emissions in its own operations, with warehouses and offices being gradually converted to renewable energy sources worldwide. To date, Gorillas uses 52% green electricity worldwide. Green energy sources already account for two-thirds of its warehouses’ energy consumption in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, while in Denmark, the company operates entirely with a green energy supply. In addition to existing contracts with power suppliers, Gorillas plans further agreements to reach 100% green electricity by spring next year. It’s currently piloting such initiatives as reducing packaging waste, lowering emissions from business travel by implementing sustainable travel policies, and working with procurement to ensure that suppliers are aligned with Gorillas' sustainability ambitions. Gorillas has also partnered with the Too Good to Go app to fight food waste.

Further, Gorillas has decided to offset emissions generated in the past by supporting three accredited projects, located in Congo, Bulgaria and the United States, of Climate Partner, a solution provider for corporate climate action whose U.S. office is in Boston. In the United States, the offsetting project supports the generation of wind energy and the education of future wind technicians.

“Carbon neutrality is one part of our long-term environmental and social sustainability efforts,” noted Dr. Alexander Brunst, global VP sustainability, public affairs and corporate social responsibility at Berlin-based Gorillas. “To leverage our impact, we are currently developing a comprehensive ESG strategy and roadmap that will additionally focus on diversity, equity and inclusion for our employees as well as our local communities and neighborhoods. In terms of environmental stewardship, waste management will play an integral role next to our carbon neutrality goals.”

“At Gorillas, we have incorporated sustainability in our vision and actions from day one,” observed Gorillas Founder and CEO Kağan Sümer. “Not only do we encourage our customers to live a mindful and healthy lifestyle, we also live by these values every day and will double down on our approach through our upcoming ESG strategy. We have already achieved an important milestone by compensating for all emissions under direct control – setting a benchmark for the European instant on-demand delivery industry – and we will continue to set ourselves ambitious goals and push the boundaries of becoming a better company every day.”

Staffed by a diverse team of more than 14,000 employees globally, Gorillas operates in more than 60 cities, among them Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, New York, Milan and Munich, with 200-plus warehouses across nine countries.