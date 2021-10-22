SpartanNash Hopes Fun Hiring Events Will Attract New Talent

SpartanNash has decided to get creative in an effort to bring new talent aboard, hosting a major national hiring spree on Saturday, Oct. 23, in which participating locations present various themed experiences and activities to engage candidates in an entertaining way. Job seekers can receive on-the-spot employment offers ahead of the holidays.

“Traditional job applications and interviews can often feel formal and awkward, so we are looking to put People First and transform that experience,” explained SpartanNash EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Yvonne Trupiano. “Each SpartanNash hiring event is designed to create an environment that simulates the actual workplace in an interesting and engaging way. Candidates will get a behind-the-scenes look into the journey of their groceries, learn about the company’s generous benefits package, and meet some potential co-workers to get a better sense of what it’s like to work here.”

Through “minute-to-win-it” games and fast-paced challenges that represent on-the-job tasks, applicants learn about how SpartanNash careers further the company’s mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life. The company’s inaugural National Day of Hiring events will run simultaneously from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at all of its retail locations and distribution centers across the country. The company aims to fill more than 4,000 positions ranging from warehouse order selectors to meat cutter associates.

Further, to boost hiring amid a difficult labor market, SpartanNash has increased the starting wage for various positions, cut the length of time required in the position for employees to become eligible for benefits, and expanded access to tuition reimbursement, wellness benefits and grocery discounts.

“We recognize that job seekers have many options right now, and we are proud to showcase SpartanNash’s People First culture and career opportunities through our National Day of Hiring,” added Trupiano. “This has been a transformational year at SpartanNash. We are incredibly proud of the ways we served our communities throughout this pandemic, and there are many exciting career paths available at SpartanNash.”

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket, and employs 19,000 associates.