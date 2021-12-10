SpartanNash to Hold Vaccine Booster Clinics

Michigan-based SpartanNash is setting up a special COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic at a company-owned location in Grand Rapids, Mich. Patients who received their first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and qualify for a booster shot can make an appointment for shots on Thursdays between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Available through the end of October, the vaccines are free but require online registration.

It’s a busy month for vaccine administration for SpartanNash. The company also offers COVID-19 shots and boosters in all of its retail pharmacy locations and is encouraging customers to get their annual flu shots ahead of the traditional influenza season.

“At SpartanNash, we remain committed to making it as convenient as possible to get vaccinated and receive booster shots, especially for our high-risk community members,” said Eddie Garcia, SpartanNash’s director of pharmacy.

In another effort to make health care easier and more convenient for its customers, SpartanNash is teaming up with Bonum Health to provide telemedicine services at its pharmacies. Patents can pay $29 for a one-time telehealth consultation or buy a monthly subscription.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates almost 150 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket.