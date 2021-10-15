Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to Hold 6th Nationwide Hiring Event

Due to the company’s growth and anticipated need this holiday season, Dollar Tree Inc. plans to hire thousands of associates at its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and the company’s 26 U.S. distribution centers during its sixth annual nationwide hiring event on Oct. 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

Dollar Tree held a two-day nationwide management hiring event this past August for store managers, assistant store managers and distribution center leadership.

“In anticipation of a busy holiday season as friends and families plan to gather together for more in-person celebrations, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are excited to bring aboard motivated individuals as we provide our customers with extreme value on their seasonal essentials and new items weekly,” said Betty Click, chief human resources officer. “We offer a broad range of store, field and logistics positions to fit each associate’s needs, availability and career aspirations.”

The company is touting its employee benefits to help attract potential candidates. For example, last year it introduced DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that empowers associates to receive their earnings in between traditional paydays. According to the company, the program makes any day a day to get paid.

Additionally, to support associates with career development and educational opportunities, the company recently launched ValuED, its education assistance program. The program provides associates with financial support and offers a wide range of development opportunities for upward mobility within the organization. Full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees and GED programs, as well as language courses.

During its Oct. 20 hiring event, Dollar Tree is looking to fill permanent full- and part-time positions for the roles of store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers, customer service representatives and stocking associates, as well as seasonal help. The open positions at the company’s distribution centers include management, order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance technicians and warehouse associates.

Candidates interested in working for the retailer can apply via texting the word “DOLLAR” to 58046 or visiting www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers to complete an application online prior to attending the event. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted at all Dollar Tree and Family Dollar store locations across the country, as well as at the company’s U.S. distribution centers.

Amid what president and CEO Michael Witynski called a “dynamic environment,” Dollar Tree recently reported a 1% uptick in consolidated net sales from the second quarter of fiscal 2020 to the second quarter of fiscal 2021, and an 11.8% year-over-year gain in its earnings per share.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which operates more than 15,800 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, including stores operating under the Family Dollar banner, is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.