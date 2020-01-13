Southeastern Grocers Opts for Opterus Store Communications

Southeastern Grocers Inc. has chosen Opterus OpsCenter as its centralized communications solution.

“Southeastern Grocers was looking for a solution for our stores that would provide scalable communication, planning and administrative features that met our current needs and would nimbly evolve with us into the future,” noted Jennifer Short, VP of store support at the Jacksonville, Fla.-based retailer. “Opterus offers that solution on a reliable technology platform and has proven to be a great business partner.”

OpsCenter is an intuitive, multi-modular, easy-to-use cloud solution designed specifically for retailers to effectively manage and execute store tasks and communications. The solution measures and increases operational compliance, communicates corporate policy, manages day-to-day objectives and tasks, and handles issues between corporate office and store locations. The solution allows for rapid implementation and strong user acceptance, according to Toronto-based Opterus Inc., a global provider of cost-effective, web-based store communications and task management solutions.

“We are pleased to be able to provide Southeastern Grocers with the enhanced store associate collaboration they were looking for along with comprehensive reporting of closed tickets, completed tasks and overall communications,” said Gary Stonell, Opterus’ VP, business development.“When they launched the solution to the store teams, the feedback was positive, and they were excited to streamline their communications and bring more meaningful, actionable items into store associates’ hands.”

Added Stonell: “Partnering with Southeastern Grocers has been extremely collaborative and has allowed us to continue to learn and grow within the grocery vertical.”

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., operating 576 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.