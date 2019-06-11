Winn-Dixie Expands Ecommerce Offerings

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) has expanded its ecommerce offerings to shoppers of its Winn-Dixie banner in Louisiana. Through partnerships with Instacart and Shipt, customers can order online and have their groceries delivered to their doors.

The program has officially launched in Louisiana stores in locations including Baton Rouge, Covington, Mandeville, New Orleans, Slidell, the Westbank and other areas.

“We are always looking for additional opportunities to meet the evolving needs of our customers in each community we serve," says Andrew Nadin, EVP and chief customer officer for SEG. "As we embrace digital advancements, we are excited to expand our ecommence partnerships to offer added conveniences for Louisiana shoppers. Partnering with marketplace leaders will provide our customers with simple options for the same quality products and value, which will help make their lives a little easier.”

Winn-Dixie customers can visit winndixie.com/shoponline to order groceries online, and first-time customers of Winn-Dixie and Instacart can visit and enter the code “HiWinnDixie10” at checkout for $10 off their first delivery order of $35 or more until Dec. 31. Additionally, from Nov. 1-12, Shipt members who place a Winn-Dixie order of $80 or more will receive a $10 credit on their next Shipt purchase.

In a recent SEG survey, results showed that many online shoppers find the concept of grocery delivery appealing, with more than one-third of SEG customers admitting to purchasing groceries online within the past year. Of the customers purchasing groceries online, 88 percent of them also had the items delivered. The findings also indicated that the No. 1 reason customers shop online rather than in the store is to save time.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG, and its subsidiaries Bi-Lo LLC and Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., are privately held companies that own and operate regional grocery store chains Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie Stores, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket in the southeastern United States, with 576 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.