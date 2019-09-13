Southeastern Grocers Hosting Mobile Food Pantries

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is sponsoring seven mobile food pantries in partnership with Feeding America food banks as part of its ongoing effort to fight food insecurity.

SEG says it plans to distribute more than $192,000 worth of food and provide associates the hands-on opportunity to positively impact communities in the Southeast. In addition to the mobile food pantries and in recognition of Hunger Action Day, SEG Gives Foundation has donated $200,000 to Feeding America.

“As a grocer, our greatest responsibility is to provide food to feed families," said Elizabeth Thompson, EVP and chief people officer of Southeastern Grocers. "We take that very seriously and believe it extends beyond those who shop our stores. Millions of people across the seven states we serve are food insecure – these are our beloved communities and our neighbors. It is our honor as a grocer and a community member to join the fight against hunger. Together, we can make a difference.”

Southeastern Grocers and Feeding America member food banks are holding mobile food pantries across the Southeast in the following cities:

Tampa, Florida – on Sept. 11 in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay. Location: Family of Christ West Lutheran Church, 5601 Hanley Road

New Orleans, Louisiana – on Sept. 12, Hunger Action Day, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana. Location: Salvation Army, 4526 S. Claiborne Ave.

Panama City, Florida – on Sept. 19 in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast. Location: Winn-Dixie #487, 3157 W. 23rd St.

Gulfport, Mississippi – on Sept. 21 in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast. Location: First Baptist Church of Gulfport MS, 12190 Highway 605

Lauderhill, Florida – on Sept. 25 in partnership with Feeding South Florida. Location: William Dandy Middle School, 2400 NW 26th St.

Jacksonville, Florida – on Sept. 28 in partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida. Location: SEG Tech Center, 5050 Edgewood Ave.

Mobile, Alabama – on Oct. 5 in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast. Location: The City Church of Mobile, 3750 Michael Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG, and its subsidiaries Bi-Lo LLC and Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., are privately held companies that own and operate regional grocery store chains Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie Stores, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket in the southeastern United States, with 576 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.