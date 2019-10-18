Winn-Dixie Opens Stores Closed Since Hurricane Michael, CEO Talks Taproom Concept

Winn-Dixie ‘taps’ new way to attract shoppers

Hucker sat down with Progressive Grocer sister brand Store Brands to talk about a new concept at a recently renovated store across the state in Jacksonville.

The Taproom aims to show customer that grocery shopping can, in fact, be fun. The Taproom is designed to look like a sports bar with television hung on the wall side by side and and offering eight brews on tap at $2 per pint, including several local craft brews. The Taproom also offers 12 wines, coffee and fountain drinks, and combo meals as well as to-go growlers.

“Our Taproom concept helps take the chore out of grocery shopping,” Hucker says. “With our competitive pricing, our positive in-store shopping experiences, as well as our community outreach programs to give back to our immediate community, we believe it sets us apart from our competitors. If the concept proves successful, we are more than willing to expand [it] to other banners within our company.”

Winn-Dixie has stores in five southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. With more than 575 stores, Southeastern Grocers is No. 13 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers in the United States.