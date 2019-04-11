Press enter to search
Southeastern Grocers Adds CBD to Stores

By Abby Kleckler - 11/04/2019
CBD products have been added at more than 150 Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie locations

Southeastern Grocers is getting into the CBD game, offering various cannabidiol products at 152 of its Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie grocery stores in Florida and South Carolina. The products will include supplemental, pet and topical forms.

The company is also a member of the Tallahassee-based Florida Hemp Council, with a mission to create a thriving ecosystem aimed at catapulting the state to the forefront as leaders in hemp and hemp product production.

“We are constantly evaluating potential new products that will provide our customers with the most relevant and up-to-date alternative treatment methods," said Andrew Nadin, EVP and chief customer officer at Southeastern Grocers. "With the growing mainstream acceptance of CBD-infused items across the United States, we will continue to diligently research additional ways to bring safe, high-quality products that can positively impact our customers’ lives.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, and its subsidiaries Bi-Lo LLC and Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., are privately held companies that own and operate regional grocery store chains Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie Stores, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket in the southeastern United States, with 576 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

