Southeastern Grocers Brings Grocery Delivery to Fresco y Más Stores

Southeastern Grocers Inc. has introduced grocery delivery to customers of its Fresco y Más stores across South Florida, Tampa and Orlando.

Through a partnership with Shipt – the Birmingham, Ala.-based third-party delivery service owned by Target Corp. – shoppers served by 26 stores throughout the three areas now have access to their favorite products online, including prepared foods made fresh in the grocer's kitchen. This makes the chain one of the first Hispanic grocers to introduce grocery delivery in markets across Florida.

"We are continuously making improvements to increase the quality of our customers' lives through convenient and enjoyable shopping experiences," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. "This is why we are proud to announce our partnership with Shipt as another way for our customers to purchase their favorite Fresco y Más quality products and value delivered directly to their doorstep."

In a recent Southeastern Grocers survey, results show that many online shoppers find the concept of grocery delivery appealing, with more than one-third of customers admitting to purchasing groceries online within the past year. Of the customers purchasing groceries online, 88 percent of them also had the items delivered.

The findings also indicate that the No. 1 reason customers shop online rather than in-store is to save time. Shoppers will have the option of placing online orders for an assortment of groceries, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, as well as household staples, such as health and beauty goods, pet products and consumable baby items.

Southeastern Grocers operates stores under the BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners. Its grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. It is No. 11 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.