Fresco y Mas Expanding to 2 New Markets

Despite its recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and impending closure of 94 stores, Southeastern Grocers LLC has revealed plans to expand its Fresco y Más Hispanic-themed concept beyond the banner’s core South Florida market by opening one new location in Orlando, Fla., and two in Tampa, Fla.

The stores are scheduled to make their debut next month. All of the new stores are replacing existing Winn-Dixie locations at the same sites.

“Our customer and associate responses to Fresco y Más have been extremely positive, and we’ve been successful in tailoring each Fresco y Más store to the need of the individual communities,” noted Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, which is also the parent company of Bi-Lo, Harveys and Winn-Dixie, operating stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Added Hucker: “We are confident that now is the time to introduce Fresco y Más into Central and West Florida neighborhoods and offer those customers an authentic Hispanic grocery store experience. We are excited to give our loyal customers a store they can count on while providing exceptional service and quality products.”

The first Fresco y Más store opened in June 2016 in Hialeah, Fla. The new locations will grow the banner to a total of 25 locations.