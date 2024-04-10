Southeastern Grocers Launches Campaign to Support Children’s Hospitals

In addition to raising funds for local children's hospitals, Southeastern Grocers teamed with a playground company to create inclusive play areas for children with cancer and other illnesses.

Southeastern Grocers is continuing its support of children’s hospitals across its footprint. The operator of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners, of which approximately 400 were acquired by ALDI, is rolling out its annual register campaign this week, encouraging shoppers to donate $1, $5 or round up their total bill as a way to support pediatric programs such as family centered support, therapeutic activities, research, child advocacy, pediatric cancer and other programs.

Since the program began in 2021, Southeastern Grocers has raised more than $1.1 million for its children’s hospital partners. Funds from this year’s campaign, which extends through April 30, will be donated to the following institutions:

Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Fla.

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami

Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla.

Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, Ala.

Ochsner Children’s Hospital in New Orleans

In addition to supporting local children’s hospitals, Southeastern Grocers recently partnered with the Roc Solid Foundation to build a playground set for a local child battling cancer as a patient at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. The retailer has worked with that organization before to construct playsets for young patients in Jacksonville, Tampa and New Orleans.

“We are dedicated to nurturing the health and happiness of the communities we serve. Our ongoing collaboration with our children’s hospital partners allows us to support the tireless work of health care providers, while fostering hope and healing for young patients and their families across the Southeast,” said Raymond Rhee, chief people officer at Southeastern Grocers. “Together with our customers, we can make a difference in the lives of children facing medical challenges and build a stronger, healthier future for all.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company was No. 44 on The PG 100, PG’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100 and was named PG’s Retailer of the Year for 2023.