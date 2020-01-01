Press enter to search
Sophie’s Kitchen Breaded Vegan Shrimp

Gourmet plant-based seafood manufacturer Sophie’s Kitchen offers a frozen breaded shrimp alternative that, like the company’s other items, is 100% vegan, non-GMO, and trans fat-, hydrogenated oil-, artificial flavoring-, gluten- and soy-free. “There’s an urgent need to introduce people to the health and environmental benefits of a plant-based diet, which is why we have created great-tasting plant-based alternatives to their favorite foods – so they can feel good about what they're eating without giving anything up,” said Sophie’s Kitchen CEO Miles Woodruff. “It’s important to lead people on a journey where they learn and discover and make positive decisions. Sophie’s Kitchen is the platform we use to drive positive social and environmental change at scale. Producing amazing plant-based seafood alternatives is our method for doing that.” The brand’s other easy-to-prepare offerings are Vegan Fish Fillets, Crab Cakes, Smoked Salmon and Sea Salt Toona. The Breaded Vegan Shrimp retails for a suggested $6.49 per 8.8-ounce box.

 

