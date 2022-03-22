So Delicious Wondermilk Frozen Desserts

A leader in dairy-free products for more than three decades, Danone North America’s So Delicious Dairy Free brand has now introduced a line of rich, creamy Wondermilk frozen desserts. Made with a unique blend of dairy-free ingredients specially formulated to deliver the taste and texture of traditional dairy, the line consists of five pint varieties and two cone varieties, all of them Vegan Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified. The pints come in Buttery Pecan, Vanilla, Chocolate Cocoa Chip, Cookies & Crème, and Strawberry flavors, while the cones are available in Salted Caramel and Vanilla Peanut flavors. The suggested retail price is $5.49 per pint or box of three cones. So Delicious also offers a Wondermilk beverage, made with a blend of oats, coconuts and soy, in Whole Fat and Reduced Fat options. The beverage is currently available exclusively at Whole Foods Market, at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 59-ounce carton.