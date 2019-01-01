So Delicious Dairy Free Oatmilk Frozen Desserts

So Delicious Dairy Free has introduced a line of Oatmilk Frozen Desserts, which are dairy-free, certified gluten-free, certified vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified. The line includes three flavors:

Peanut Butter & Raspberry, made with smooth peanut butter and black raspberries, blended in a creamy oatmilk base

Oatmeal Cookie, containing chewy oatmeal cookie dough with sweet brown sugar and a hint of cinnamon

Caramel Apple Crumble, which combines apple, cinnamon and brown sugar with a caramel swirl

So Delicious Oatmilk Frozen Desserts use Purity Protocol oats for its oatmilk base, which are certified gluten-free throughout processing and supply chain by the Gluten Intolerance Group, a highly respected leader and certifier within the celiac and gluten-free community. Each pint retails for a suggested $5.49.