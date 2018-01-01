So Delicious Dairy Free Frozen Mousse is a new line of decadent frozen desserts that contain 300 to 330 calories per pint (110 or less per serving). The desserts are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free and vegan, all made with thoughtful, dairy-free ingredients. Available in seven flavors – Salted Caramel Swirl, Mango Swirl, Peanut Butter Swirl, Strawberry Swirl, Lemon Swirl, Chocolate Chip and Cranberry Cherry Swirl – each pint retails for a suggested $5.49.