Snap Kitchen Rolls Out to Whole Foods Stores Outside Texas

Snap Kitchen’s dietitian-curated and chef-prepared meals, already in all 34 Whole Foods Market stores in Texas, have now also launched in the chain’s locations in Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. The fresh-prepared meal brand has also expanded its national omnichannel reach by introducing free ground shipping in 38 states.

“We’ve been pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response to Snap Kitchen’s offerings in our Texas stores and are excited to introduce their line of healthy, ready-to-eat meals and beverages to Whole Foods Market customers in other markets,” said Jessica Johnson, regional VP of the Southwest region at Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods.

Under its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, Whole Foods is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. The chain has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Since rolling out direct shipping in June, Snap Kitchen, also based in Austin, has almost quadrupled the number of U.S. households that it’s able to serve. Along with New York, the East Coast and parts of the South, the company can now shipping its fresh-prepared meal plans to 75% of the U.S. population, including residents of Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, Cleveland, Denver, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, Phoenix and St. Louis.

“Healthy eating is now easier than ever with the option to pick up one of our ready-to-eat meals at Whole Foods Market or have a nutritionally balanced meal plan delivered straight to your door,” said Snap Kitchen CEO Jon Carter. “We’re thrilled to extend Snap Kitchen”s reach by leaps and bounds, and, in return, improve the overall wellness of our customers on a much larger scale.”

Snap Kitchen’s meal delivery plans start at $69.99 for six menu items, or 12 meals for $114.99, with free shipping. The fully prepared meals are delivered fresh, never frozen, and ready to heat and eat within minutes. Customers can build weekly meal plans from scratch or customize them by lifestyle, including Whole30, keto, Paleo, high protein and vegetarian and. At Whole Foods, shoppers can choose from 25 fresh-prepared meals and beverages, among them Snap Kitchen juices, smoothies and Glow Collagen Water. The company also has 33 retail locations in Texas and Philadelphia.

Committed to using responsible ingredients and reducing waste, Snap Kitchen produces meals without any gluten, antibiotics, added hormones, or artificial preservatives, flavors or colors, and served in compostable containers with recyclable lids.

To encourage healthy eating in 2020, customers can $60 off their first meal plan order using the code WELCOME60 on Snap Kitchen’s website or iOS app.