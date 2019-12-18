A New Era for Whole Foods Market

In a new interview with Foodtank, A.C. Gallo, chief merchant and president of Whole Foods Market, says his company is focused on the next generation of natural food retail.

“We need to figure out a way to go beyond organic,” Gallo said. “Organic is great in terms of growing safer food, but it doesn’t really take into account everything that might be going on in the environment around it.”

Gallo says the retailer’s priorities for 2020 include ensuring that its products foster ethical and sustainable growing practices.

“For example, we’re going to spend a lot of time and energy looking into regenerative agriculture and how we can add that aspect to organic production,” Gallo said.

Organics don’t take into account everything going on in the soil and water, or farm labor practices, Gallo says.

"We believe we can take our Whole Trade program and expand it significantly to other parts of our supply chain, and to move it into other categories," Gallo said.

The CMO says the retailer will also focus on continuing to expand online grocery services (with the help of owner Amazon) and expanding the availability of its 365 private label range online. Whole Foods also plans to focus on improving its sustainable packaging practices, Gallo says.

To listen to the Foodtank interview, click here.