Skippy P.B. & Jelly Minis Snacks

Skippy P.B. & Jelly Minis are portable, shareable, mess-free baked snacks made with Skippy Creamy peanut butter and grape or strawberry jelly. Baked using a special blend of doughs to create a soft, bun-like texture, the snacks contain no high-fructose corn syrup and come in three varieties: Real Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly with White Bakery Bread, Real Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jelly with White Bakery Bread, and Real Skippy Natural Creamy Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jelly with Whole Grain Bakery Bread. The products include three pieces per 2-ounce serving, each of which contains 7 grams of protein. The frozen snacks retail for a suggested $3.29-$3.48 per four-count box and $6.99-$7.49 per 10-count box.