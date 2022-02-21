Skinny Butcher Plant-Powered Crazy Crispy Chick’n

Skinny Butcher has plant-powered protein in the bag. His Crazy Crispy Chick’n lineup, made from pea protein—never soy—is so deliciously satisfying that it’s virtually impossible to tell the Butcher’s products from real chicken; they’re that good. And talk about versatile! Your Skinny Butcher shelf set can run the gamut from Breasts to Tenders to Nuggets to Patties, each and every one a culinary creation chock full of chicken-esque flavor and texture. And the carbon footprint? Well, they don’t call him the Skinny Butcher for nothing. His meat analogs are far more planet-friendly, pound-for-pound, than conventional chicken. Simply put, they make doing the right thing for our precious Earth easy.

Your customers are turning to a flexitarian approach to protein consumption in ever-greater numbers, and why not? Skinny Butcher means they no longer have to compromise in order to incorporate plant protein into their diets on a regular basis. Make your department a plant-powered destination with Skinny Butcher. Arrange a cutting and you’ll soon be a Skinny Butcher believer, too.

Give Tim White a call at (513) 227-0730. Or drop him an email at [email protected]. You ‘ll be amazed!