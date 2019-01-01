SimplyProtein™ Bars and Crunchy Bites

SimplyProtein™ products offer on-the-go snacking solutions with simple, recognizable ingredients that contain satisfying protein and 3 grams of sugar or less. Following a minimalist approach, SimplyProtein’s crispy bars, baked bars and crunchy bites are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, and do not contain artificial sweeteners, preservatives, flavors or colors.

The baked bars are available in chocolate chip and peanut butter cookie flavors that contain 11 grams of protein, 210-220 calories and have a soft and chewy texture. The light and crispy bars contain 14-15 grams of protein, 150-160 calories and come in peanut butter chocolate and lemon flavors. The crunchy bites are available in savory barbecue and sea salt & cracked pepper flavors with 140 calories and 15-16 grams of protein. Bars are available as multipacks ($5.99 retail SRP) and single units ($1.99 SRP) and crunchy bites are single serving bags ($1.69 SRP).

SimplyProtein is a female-founded brand marketed by Wellness Foods USA, LLC, a subsidiary of The Simply Good Foods Company.